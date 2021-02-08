We make art from used plastic...

Less than 10% of all the plastic in Canada is recycled.

More than 90% of the plastic we sort and put on the curb is recycled.

But... more than 50% of single-used packaging plastic is not being recycled.

Basically, there is a lot of recyclable plastic that is NOT being recycled...

that will all be trashed if we don't reuse it in some way.

That's why we started

PECO stands for:

Plastic Essence Collaborative

We make little treasures from a lot of trash.

And we need your help!

Collaborative
Creations

 

Choose a design from our gallery and we will work with you in transforming your trash into a little treasure. This is a great way to use all those single-used plastic bags towards something amazing for your home, office or as a gift with a story. Each piece measures out to 13.5"x 15.5" framed.
Details
Signature
Creations

 

This is our collection of unique pieces designed either as free-form or with a particular theme in mind. Our plastics are sourced via local residents and businesses that have partnered with us. In doing so, they know that 100% of their plastics are going to be used in making our creations.
Gallery
